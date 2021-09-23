Ducharme addresses Price's failed physical, expects him to be ready for opener

Despite failing his medical on Thursday, Carey Price is expected to be ready for Game 1 on Oct. 13, Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme announced.

Unlike Price, however, winger Mike Hoffman, who failed his medical as well, is doubtful to start the season on time. Ducharme said Hoffman, who signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Canadiens this summer, sustained a lower-body injury during the off-season prior to joining the team.

#Habs Ducharme said Hoffman sustained his lower body injury before arriving in Montréal. He’s undergoing further tests and is doubtful to start the season on time. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 23, 2021

Ducharme said Price, who is recovering from off-season knee surgery, is expected to begin skating and ramp up his workouts in order to be ready for next month.

The 2014-15 Vezina Trophy winner posted a 12-7-5 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average during the 2020-21 regular season.

He played 22 games during the Canadiens' playoff run, going 13-9-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, helping the Habs to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.

#Habs Ducharme addressed Price failing his medical test, saying the club knew for a couple of weeks that CP wouldn’t be able to practise at the start of camp. Their plan has him on the ice, ramping up workouts with the expectation that he will start the season on time. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 23, 2021

Paul Byron, Joel Teasdale and Josh Brook also failed their medicals, with the stating they were expected tp miss all of training camp.

Byron was projected to be out five months after undergoing hip surgery in late July.