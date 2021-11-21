The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le gardien Cayden Primeau au Rocket de Laval, dans la Ligue américaine.



Primeau is 0-2 with a 4.82 goals against average and a .877 save percentage for Montreal this season.