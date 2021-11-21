35m ago
Canadiens reassign G Primeau to AHL Rocket
The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Les Canadiens ont cédé le gardien Cayden Primeau au Rocket de Laval, dans la Ligue américaine.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 21, 2021
Primeau is 0-2 with a 4.82 goals against average and a .877 save percentage for Montreal this season.