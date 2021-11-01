Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette has been suspended two games for boarding Anaheim Ducks winger Trevor Zegras.

Montreal’s Cedric Paquette has been suspended for two games for Boarding Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras. https://t.co/tZ2Kjp0Shu — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 1, 2021

Paquette received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit in the first period of the Ducks' 4-2 win on Sunday. Pacquette also received a roughing minor in the scrum that followed the hit.

He hit Zegras into the boards as the Ducks forward attempted to move the puck while below the red line in the Canadiens' zone.

Zegras left the game after the hit, but returned to finish with 12:12 of ice time in the win. The 20-year-old has two goals and five points in 10 games this season.