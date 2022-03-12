1h ago
Canadiens place F Paquette on waivers
The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Cedric Paquette on waivers, it was announced Saturday. Paquette, 28, signed with the Canadiens as an unrestricted free agent during the off-season.
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Cedric Paquette on waivers, it was announced Saturday.
Paquette, 28, signed with the Canadiens as an unrestricted free agent during the off-season.
The Gaspe, Que., native has two assists in 24 games with the Canadiens this season.
Paquette has 51 goals and 95 points in 448 career games split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Canadiens.