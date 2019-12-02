Canadiens coach Claude Julien sounded off Sunday night on a holding call on Nick Cousins in the third period of Montreal’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins that led to the Bruins' game-winning goal.

"I thought we played really, really well and then that penalty behind the net is what changed the outcome of the game," Julien said. "It's unfortunate. It was a bad call.

"(Torey) Krug's stick is stuck under his own player and as a referee in a 1-1 hockey game you gotta make sure when you make those calls. I'm pissed off at the way that was handled. Not in a good position to see it and he makes that call, ends up giving them the go-ahead goal and takes away an opportunity for us to win a hockey game."

David Backes scored on the ensuing power play to put the Bruins up 2-1 with less than 10 minutes to play. Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins three minutes later to secure the game for the Bruins and extend Montreal's winless streak to eight games.

Montreal will host the New York Islanders on Tuesday and Julien said he's hoping the Canadiens will receive some good karma in order to end their skid.

"You don't sit in there and feel sorry for yourself," Julien said. "Because we all know you can never get out of it that way. We need to just buckle down here and keep pushing. Like I said, maybe next time the break goes our way. And if it goes our way, then we win a hockey game."

The Canadiens have slipped to fifth in the Atlantic Division with an 11-10-6 record.