Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, who led all rookies with seven goals and 15 points in 15 games, has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for March.

Caufield edged Canadiens teammate Rem Pitlick (3-8-11 in 15 GP), Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras (3-7-10 in 13 GP), Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (1-9-10 in 14 GP), Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (6-2-0, 3.10 GAA, .893 SV%) and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (5-3-0, 2.73 GAA, .916 SV%, 1 SO) for the honour.

Caufield - who registered the most points by a Montreal rookie in a single calendar month since Michael Ryder in January 2004 (7-9-16 in 14 GP) - found the score sheet in 11 of his 15 March appearances, highlighted by four multi-point performances, his fourth career overtime/game-winning goal (March 13 at PHI: 1-1-2) and his second career multi-goal outing (March 15 vs. ARI: 2-0-2).

Caufield - who had 7-11-18 in 38 games this season entering March - has played in 53 games in 2021-22, ranking among the rookie leaders in power-play goals (4th; 4), power-play points (4th; 12), power-play assists (t-5th; 8), shots on goal (6th; 142), goals (t-6th; 14), points (8th; 33) and assists (10th; 19).

The 21-year-old Mosinee, Wis., native - who was selected by the Canadiens with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft - is the first Montreal player to be named “Rookie of the Month” since goaltender Carey Price in March 2008. He joins Detroit Red Wings teammates Moritz Seider (October) and Lucas Raymond (November), Zegras (December), Florida Panthers centre Anton Lundell (January), and Swayman (February) as honorees this season.