The Montreal Canadiens and top goal-scorer Cole Caufield have started preliminary talks on a contract for the pending restricted free agent.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger says contract talks between the two sides began about a month ago.

"My understanding is that the preliminary talks of an extension between Cole Caufield’s agent, Pat Brisson, and the Montreal Canadiens started roughly a month ago," said Dreger on Insider Trading Tuesday. "Again, preliminary talks, but you have to believe that Caufield given how he’s played this year on his torrid scoring pace is a big part of the future of the Montreal Canadiens. So, they will work in earnest moving forward."

This season, Caufield is tied for ninth in goals with 26 in 45 games, tying him with Edmonton Oilers star Draisaitl and Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets.

In the 82 games since head coach Martin St. Louis took over dating back to Feb. 9, 2022, Caufield has scored 48 goals, tied for the eighth most in the NHL over that span alongside Draisaitl, who has played two fewer games.

Prior to St. Louis' arrival, Caufield had five goals in 40 games but finished off the 2021-22 campaign with 22 goals in 37 games.

Caufield is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and will be a restricted free agent on July 1. His former USNTDP teammate Matt Boldy, the 12th overall pick by Minnesota in 2019, signed a seven-year, $49 million extension on Monday with the Wild. Caufield was taken 15th overall that same year.

The Mosinee, Wisc., product has 53 goals and 84 points in 122 career NHL games.

The Canadiens are coming off a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night but the team continues to rebuild this season after finishing last in the standings in 2021-22. They currently sit last in the Atlantic Division with 41 points.