Habs place Montembeault, four others on COVID protocol list

Canadiens announce preventative pause to all activities until Jan. 6

The Montreal Canadiens have placed Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylönen, David Savard, Samuel Montembeault and Trevor Letowski on the NHL's COVID protocol list, the team announced on Tuesday.

All five players are being closely monitored by the team's medical staff.

The Canadiens now have a total of 21 players on the NHL's COVID protocol list. The five players today join forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli in the COVID-19 protocol, along with defensemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov and Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau.

Goaltending coach Eric Raymond is also on the protocol list.

The Canadiens next game is scheduled for Jan. 12 in Boston against the Bruins. The team had previously announced a preventative pause on all activities until Jan. 6.