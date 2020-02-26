Habs' Mete (fractured foot) out for season

The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday defenceman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a fractured foot.

Mete injured his foot blocking a shot in the Canadiens' game against the Detroit Red Wings on February 18.

The 21-year-old had four goals and seven assists in 51 games for the Habs this season.