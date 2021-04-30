Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber won't play in tonight game against the Winnipeg Jets due to an upper-body injury. Erik Gustafsson draws into the lineup in his place.

Shea Weber (haut du corps) s’absentera du match de ce soir contre les Jets. Erik Gustafsson intégrera la formation.



Forwards Paul Byron and Tomas Tatar were also absent from the pre-game warmups and will not play tonight.

Weber, 35, has six goals and 19 points in 48 games this season and is averaging 22:42 TOI.