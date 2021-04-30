Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber won't play in tonight game against the Winnipeg Jets due to an upper-body injury. Erik Gustafsson draws into the lineup in his place. 

Forwards Paul Byron and Tomas Tatar were also absent from the pre-game warmups and will not play tonight. 

Weber, 35, has six goals and 19 points in 48 games this season and is averaging 22:42 TOI. 

 

 