Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete will make his season debut Monday against the Vancouver Canucks, after requesting a trade last week.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien confirmed Mete would be in the lineup Monday morning, saying he told the 22-year-old when they spoke last week he would make sure to get him a shot in the lineup.

Mete was on a pairing with Alexander Romanov during Habs' morning skate.

The former fourth-rounder requested a trade last week with his agent Darren Ferris saying there wasn't a opportunity to get in the lineup, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. Habs GM Marc Bergevin said the trade request wasn't true and that he wasn't going to trade Mete.

Mete played in 51 games for the Habs last season, recording four goals and seven assists.