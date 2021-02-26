The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday defencemen Kaiden Guhle and Gianni Fairbrother will return to their junior teams in the Western Hockey League.

Guhle will be able to play for the Laval Rocket Friday before returning to the Prince Albert Raiders ahead of the WHL season starting.

The 16th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft played two games for the Rocket in the AHL this season.

Fairbrother, who was a third-round pick in 2019, recorded an assist in three games with the Rocket this season. The 20-year-old will return to the Everett Silvertips.