According to Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, defencemen Noah Juulsen and Karl Alzner are both day-to-day after being held out of practice.

Julien says that Juulsen had a headache this morning and because of his head injury issues last season, he was held out of action for precautionary reasons. He also clarified that Juulsen was not suffering from a concussion.

Alzner suffered a groin injury during practice yesterday.

Juulsen, 22, appeared in just 21 games for the Habs last season, recording one goal and five points. On Feb. 1, the Habs announced he was out indefinitely with a vision-related issue.

Alzner spent the majority of last season in the AHL with the Laval Rocket, playing in 34 games and posting six points. Including 2019-20, the 30-year-old has three years left on his five-year, $23.125 million contract he signed on July 1, 2017.