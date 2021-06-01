What is more valuable, a quick turnaround between series or a week off to rest?

The Montreal Canadiens will be back on the ice for Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night just two days after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Wednesday's game will mark the eighth game in 14 days for the Canadiens, who battled back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Maple Leafs. The Jets meanwhile, are coming off more than a week's rest after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in four games during their first-round series.

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday he wasn't sure whether the quick turnaround would help or hurt his team.

"It's always tough to judge, always pros and cons," Ducharme said. "On our side we played some games with our backs to the wall with some momentum.

"On the other side rest is always a good thing. Sometimes it's hard to find that emotion after a Game 7 and other times you carry it on.”

The Canadiens won both Games 5 and 6 against the Maple Leafs in overtime before picking up a 3-1 win on Monday night to close out the series.

Montreal went 3-3-3 against the Jets during the regular season and were outscored by a margin of just three goals in those games, 31-28.

They're a good hockey team," Ducharme said of the Jets. "They're solid up front. They have lines that can deliver offense and energy. They have good variety on defense and a good goaltender too. It will be a good challenge. We'll be ready when the series starts.