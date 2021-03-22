42m ago
Oilers - Canadiens game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
Monday night’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre has been postponed in accordance with the NHL’s COVID protocol, the league announced.
TSN.ca Staff
The news comes after two Canadiens – forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi – appeared on the league’s COVID list on Monday afternoon.
The postponement marks the first for the North Division this season.
No makeup date for the game has been announced.
