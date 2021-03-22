Monday night’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre has been postponed in accordance with the NHL’s COVID protocol, the league announced.

Pretty clear there was a late test result. There wasn’t enough time to do contract tracing, so the NHL takes a conservative approach by cancelling the Oilers/Canadiens game. Additional contract tracing and testing tomorrow will determine if isolated or a bigger problem. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 22, 2021

The news comes after two Canadiens – forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi – appeared on the league’s COVID list on Monday afternoon.

The postponement marks the first for the North Division this season.

No makeup date for the game has been announced.

