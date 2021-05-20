42m ago
Habs F Evans out of Game 1
Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans left Thursday's Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after two periods and won't return to action, the team announced on Twitter moments before the start of the final period.
TSN.ca Staff
Evans left briefly for the dressing room in the second, but was seen back on the bench later in the period.
The 24-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.
Montreal selected the Toronto native in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft.