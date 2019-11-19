Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks after undergoing wrist surgery, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, the team announced winger Paul Byron will miss four weeks after having knee surgery.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien did not give a specific timeline for Drouin or Paul Byron would both miss "weeks." Drouin and Byron were both injured in Friday's 5-2 win over Washington's Capitals.

Drouin's surgery was performed at Montreal General Hospital on Monday. Byron's procedure was performed by Dr. Thierry Pauyo in Montreal on Tuesday.

After undergoing wrist surgery, Jonathan Drouin's recovery period is expected to be a minimum of eight weeks.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/xRV5Ur9tfr — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2019

Drouin has seven goals and 15 points in 19 games this season while averaging 16:35 of ice time per game.

"We're in a sport where injuries unfortunately happen," Julien said Monday. "We're just going to hope it's shorter than longer and we're going to hope he comes back the way he left us."

The 24-year-old had 18 goals and 53 points in 81 games last season.

"Obviously, he's one of our best players," Canadiens forward Max Domi added of Drouin. "To be missing him now, it's a tough pill to swallow. Other guys are going to have to step up. ... We all know we have the character in here for guys to step up.

"When someone goes down, it gives the opportunity for someone else. When you have the depth we have, it's a good opportunity for guys to prove some stuff here."

Byron, 30, has one goal and four points in 19 games this season.

Montreal, riding a six-game point streak, is in Columbus on Tuesday to face the Blue Jackets before returning home to meet the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.