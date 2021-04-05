The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Brendan Gallagher will not return to tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Brendan Gallagher ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



Brendan Gallagher won’t return to the game tonight. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2021

In the first period, Gallagher was hit in the hand on a slapshot from teammate Alexander Romanov. He left for the dressing room and didn't return.

Gallagher has a history of hand injuries. In November 2015, he broke two fingers on his left hand off a slapshot from then-New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk that required surgery. In January 2017, he fractured his left hand off a shot from teammate Shea Weber that also required surgery.

The 28-year-old has 14 goals and 23 points in 34 games this season.