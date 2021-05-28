The Montreal Canadiens kept their season alive on Thursday, and got some promising news on Friday.

Forward Jake Evans returned to the ice Friday morning for the first time in a week.

Bonne nouvelle pour le #CH, Jake Evans patine ce matin. Il est seul sur la glace pour l’instant alors qu’il n’y a pas d’entraînement de prévu aujourd’hui



On doit s’entretenir avec le coach et quelques joueurs en fin de matinée. pic.twitter.com/JtZz1dCl6C — Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) May 28, 2021

Brett Kulak, Alex Belzile, Michael Frolik and Xavier Ouellet joined Evans at the optional skate.

Evans has not played since leaving Game 1 after two periods with an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.

The Leafs lead the series 3-2. Game 6 will go Saturday night from Montreal.