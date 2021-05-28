The Montreal Canadiens kept their season alive on Thursday, and got some promising news on Friday. 

Forward Jake Evans returned to the ice Friday morning for the first time in a week. 

Brett Kulak, Alex Belzile, Michael Frolik and Xavier Ouellet joined Evans at the optional skate. 

Evans has not played since leaving Game 1 after two periods with an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.

The Leafs lead the series 3-2. Game 6 will go Saturday night from Montreal. 