Canadiens F Evans returns to ice
The Montreal Canadiens kept their season alive on Thursday, and got some promising news on Friday. Forward Jake Evans returned to the ice Friday morning for the first time in a week.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)
Bonne nouvelle pour le #CH, Jake Evans patine ce matin. Il est seul sur la glace pour l’instant alors qu’il n’y a pas d’entraînement de prévu aujourd’hui— Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) May 28, 2021
On doit s’entretenir avec le coach et quelques joueurs en fin de matinée. pic.twitter.com/JtZz1dCl6C
Brett Kulak, Alex Belzile, Michael Frolik and Xavier Ouellet joined Evans at the optional skate.
Evans has not played since leaving Game 1 after two periods with an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.
The Leafs lead the series 3-2. Game 6 will go Saturday night from Montreal.