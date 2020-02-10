The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Phillip Danault is done for the night after taking a puck to the face.

Phillip Danault ne sera pas de retour au jeu ce soir.



Phillip Danault will not return tonight.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 11, 2020

Danault took a puck to the face early in the second period against the Arizona Coyotes. He skated off the ice and didn't return to the game.

In 57 games this season, Danault has 12 goals and 39 points. The Habs are currently fifth in the Atlantic Division wild-card race.