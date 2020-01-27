'It's encouraging': Julien on Gallagher and Drouin skating with Habs

Montreal Canadiens forwards Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher both took part in the team's practice on Monday wearing non-contact jerseys.

Drouin took the ice with the team for the first since since suffering a wrist injury in November, while Gallagher hadn't skated with the team since feeling headaches after his return from a concussion on Jan. 9.

In 19 games prior to the wrist injury, Drouin posted seven goals and 15 points. He had 18 goals and 53 points in 81 games last season.

Gallagher, 27, has 15 goals and 32 points in 41 games with the Canadiens this season. He's topped the 30-goal mark in each of the previous two years.

The Canadiens, who will host the Washington Capitals used the following lines during Monday's session, per TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Kovalchuk

Domi - Suzuki - Armia

Poehling - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Cousins - Thompson - Weise

(Drouin - Weal - Gallagher)



Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Mete - Fleury



Price

Lindgren