4h ago
Habs G Price to start last preseason game
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price will be between the pipes Saturday night for the team's final preseason game against the Ottawa Senators after being sidelined the past two games with a bruise on his trapper hand.
TSN.ca Staff
Price posted a 35-24-6 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and .918 save percentage over 66 games with the Habs in 2018-19.
The 32-year-old is entering his 13th NHL season.
Here are the projected lines for Saturday's game against the Sens.
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Weal
Cousins - Poehling - Armia
Defence
Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
Goalies
Price
Kinkaid