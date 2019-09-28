Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price will be between the pipes Saturday night for the team's final preseason game against the Ottawa Senators after being sidelined the past two games with a bruise on his trapper hand.

Price posted a 35-24-6 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and .918 save percentage over 66 games with the Habs in 2018-19.

The 32-year-old is entering his 13th NHL season.

Here are the projected lines for Saturday's game against the Sens.

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Weal

Cousins - Poehling - Armia

Defence

Mete - Weber

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Fleury

Goalies

Price

Kinkaid