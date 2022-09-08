Lu on impact of Price's move to LTIR, 'gloomy' outlook on potential recovery

The Montreal Canadiens signed goaltender Cayden Primeau to a three-year, $2.67 million contract on Thursday.

The deal, which is one-way in each of the three years, carries an average annual value of $890,000. He will earn $770,000 in 2022-23, $800,000 in 2023-24, and $1,100,000 in 2024-25.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, one-way contract extension (2022-23 to 2024-25) with goaltender Cayden Primeau.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/WNc4C9Kpho — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 8, 2022

Re-signing Primeau comes one day after the Canadiens placed goaltender Carey Price on off-season long-term injured reserve to make the team cap compliant. Primeau remains behind Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault on the team's depth chart.

Primeau, 23, had a 1-7-1 record in 12 games with the Canadiens last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage. He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket.

A seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft, Primeau has a career record of 3-10-2 in the NHL.