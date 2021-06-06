Canadiens hold two-goal lead over Jets after second period of Game 3

Artturi Lehkonen capitalized on a scramble in front and Joel Armia fired one home shorthanded as the Montreal Canadiens hold a 3-1 lead over the Winnipeg Jets after the second period.

Adam Lowry found the net for the Jets late in the period to get them on the board for the first time since Game 1.

Prior to finding the net, the Jets hit the frame of the goal twice with both Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers ringing pucks off the crossbar.

The Canadiens lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after capturing the first two games in Winnipeg and are trying to push the Jets to the brink of elimination at the Bell Centre.

Corey Perry opened the scoring for the Canadiens in the first period, they have scored first in all three games against the Jets.

Carey Price has stopped 12 of 13 shots for the Canadiens, while Connor Hellebuyck has made 22 saves for the Jets after two frames.