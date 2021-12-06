Price 'unlikely to be back before Christmas'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Joel Edmundson has suffered a setback in his recovery from a back injury. Dominique Ducharme announced Monday that the defenceman is essentially 'starting over at scratch' with his recovery.

Ducharme said Edmundson is basically starting over at scratch in his recovery from a back injury. No specific incident at practice set him back, but this is where he's at. Has to be extremely frustrating to the player. Good news is doctors have ruled out surgery. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 6, 2021

The Canadiens are having a rough start to the season as they continue to deal with multiple injuries.

#Habs updates:

“Jeff Petry (therapy day), Joel Armia (therapy day) and Tyler Toffoli (upper-body injury) won’t practice this morning.



Toffoli will undergo further evaluation in the coming days. Laurent Dauphin was recalled from Laval (AHL)."@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 6, 2021

The Habs will be without Jeff Petry, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli at practice Monday morning. Both Petry and Armia are listed as being given 'therapy days' while Toffoli will have to undergo further evaluations.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled Laurent Dauphin from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Ducharme also provided an update on goaltender Carey Price.

"It's day-by-day with him. It's unlikely he's going to be back before Christmas," says Ducharme about Carey Price. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 6, 2021

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have recalled Olli Juolevi from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

Cats roster update ⬇️



• We have recalled Olli Juolevi from @checkershockey. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 6, 2021

Washington Capitals

Garnet Hathaway has been added to the NHL's Covid protocols by the Washington Capitals.

#Caps forward Garnet Hathaway is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 6, 2021

Detroit Red Wings

Marc Staal has been added to the NHL's Covid protocol by the Detroit Red Wings.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have placed defenseman Marc Staal in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 6, 2021

In a corresponding move the team recalled Dan Renouf from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Details: — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 6, 2021

Buffalo Sabres

Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen has been recalled from the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans (AHL). — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) December 6, 2021

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild announced that the team has recalled Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

The #mnwild today recalled forward Mason Shaw from the @IAWild. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) December 6, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes provided updates on Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook.

Happy Monday from #Canes practice at Wake Competition Center! A few updates:



- Andrei Svechnikov, who missed Saturday's game with an upper-body injury, is on the ice.

- Jordan Martinook, who suffered a lower-body injury Thursday, is not.



The team flies to Winnipeg post-skate. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 6, 2021

The team announced that Svechnikov, who missed Saturday's game but was on the ice practicing Monday. Martinook however, was not at practice.