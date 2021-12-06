2h ago
Ice Chips: Canadiens continue to struggle with injuries
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Price 'unlikely to be back before Christmas'
Montreal Canadiens
Joel Edmundson has suffered a setback in his recovery from a back injury. Dominique Ducharme announced Monday that the defenceman is essentially 'starting over at scratch' with his recovery.
The Canadiens are having a rough start to the season as they continue to deal with multiple injuries.
The Habs will be without Jeff Petry, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli at practice Monday morning. Both Petry and Armia are listed as being given 'therapy days' while Toffoli will have to undergo further evaluations.
In a corresponding move, the team recalled Laurent Dauphin from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.
Ducharme also provided an update on goaltender Carey Price.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers have recalled Olli Juolevi from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.
Washington Capitals
Garnet Hathaway has been added to the NHL's Covid protocols by the Washington Capitals.
Detroit Red Wings
Marc Staal has been added to the NHL's Covid protocol by the Detroit Red Wings.
In a corresponding move the team recalled Dan Renouf from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.
Buffalo Sabres
Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen has been recalled from the Rochester Americans of the AHL.
Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild announced that the team has recalled Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the AHL.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes provided updates on Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook.
The team announced that Svechnikov, who missed Saturday's game but was on the ice practicing Monday. Martinook however, was not at practice.