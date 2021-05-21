Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Friday that forward Jake Evans is day-to-day but might be able to play in Game 2.

Evans was injured in the series-opener Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ducharme did not specify if Evans was dealing with an upper or lower-body injury.

If Evans is unable to go, Ducharme said Jesperi Kotkaniemi is an option for the Habs.

"I really like the week [of practice] he had last week. We had time to work with him," Ducharme said.

The 24-year-old Evans scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.

Game 2 of the first-round series will go Saturday night from Scotiabank Arena.