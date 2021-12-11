The Recharge: Did Caufield deserve his NHL 22 rating dip?

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens revealed on Saturday that centre Jake Evans suffered an injury against Chicago during the first period on Thursday.

Jake Evans s'est blessé lors de la 1re période du match de jeudi. Son état sera réévalué au quotidien.



Jake Evans was injured during the first period of Thursday's game and will be reevaluated daily. pic.twitter.com/TzqsKqQaJz — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 11, 2021

According to the team, Evans, 25, will be re-evaluated daily. Evans is in his third season with the Canadiens and has four goals and two assists in 24 games so far in 2021-22.

Projected lines vs. Blues - NHL.com

F

Hoffman-Suzuki-Lehkonen

Drouin-Poehling-Armia

Perreault-Evans-Caufield

Pezzetta-Paquette-Dauphin/Ylonen

D

Chiarot-Savard

Kulak-Clague

Romanov-Wideman

Schueneman-Petry

G

Allen

Montembeault

Dallas Stars

Veteran goalie Ben Bishop has been recalled from his conditioning stint with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League, but will remain on the team's Long-Term Injured Reserve due to his knee injury.

The 35-year-old hasn't played since the 2019-20 season due to the injury.

Bishop appeared in 44 games that season, posting a 21-16-4 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

The American in his fourth season as a member of the Stars and 13th in the NHL.

Ottawa Senators

Projected Lines vs. Lightning - Claire Hanna, TSN

F

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson

Formenton - Stutzle - C. Brown

Sanford - Tierney - Ennis

Paul - Gambrell - Watson

D

Chabot - Zaitsev

Holden - Zub

Heatherington - Mete

G

Forsberg

Gustavsson

