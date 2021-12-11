2h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Jake Evans injured, to be re-evaluated daily
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens revealed on Saturday that centre Jake Evans suffered an injury against Chicago during the first period on Thursday.
According to the team, Evans, 25, will be re-evaluated daily. Evans is in his third season with the Canadiens and has four goals and two assists in 24 games so far in 2021-22.
Projected lines vs. Blues - NHL.com
F
Hoffman-Suzuki-Lehkonen
Drouin-Poehling-Armia
Perreault-Evans-Caufield
Pezzetta-Paquette-Dauphin/Ylonen
D
Chiarot-Savard
Kulak-Clague
Romanov-Wideman
Schueneman-Petry
G
Allen
Montembeault
Dallas Stars
Veteran goalie Ben Bishop has been recalled from his conditioning stint with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League, but will remain on the team's Long-Term Injured Reserve due to his knee injury.
The 35-year-old hasn't played since the 2019-20 season due to the injury.
Bishop appeared in 44 games that season, posting a 21-16-4 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
The American in his fourth season as a member of the Stars and 13th in the NHL.
Ottawa Senators
Projected Lines vs. Lightning - Claire Hanna, TSN
F
Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson
Formenton - Stutzle - C. Brown
Sanford - Tierney - Ennis
Paul - Gambrell - Watson
D
Chabot - Zaitsev
Holden - Zub
Heatherington - Mete
G
Forsberg
Gustavsson
