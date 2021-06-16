Montreal Canadiens defencemen Jeff Petry and Jon Merrill will return for Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Defencemen Alexander Romanov and Brett Kulak will sit.

Petry has not played since Game 3 of the Canadiens' second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets after sustaining a hand injury. Petry has three assists in 10 playoff games this season. 

Merrill has not played since Game 5 of the Habs' first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an undisclosed injury.

The Canadiens trail the Golden Knights 1-0. 