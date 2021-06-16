Petry, Merrill in for Canadiens for Game 2

Montreal Canadiens defencemen Jeff Petry and Jon Merrill will return for Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Defencemen Alexander Romanov and Brett Kulak will sit.

Mise à jour: Jeff Petry effectuera un retour au jeu et prendra la place de Brett Kulak.



Update: Jeff Petry will return to the lineup in place of Brett Kulak. https://t.co/UxwYUrHaib — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 17, 2021

Petry has not played since Game 3 of the Canadiens' second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets after sustaining a hand injury. Petry has three assists in 10 playoff games this season.

Merrill has not played since Game 5 of the Habs' first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an undisclosed injury.

The Canadiens trail the Golden Knights 1-0.