The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Jesse Ylonen to the AHL's Laval Rocket. 

Ylonen, 22, spent the 2021-22 season split between Finland's Liiga and the Rocket. He had nine goals and 17 points in 29 games with Laval and made his NHL debut on May 12 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme says that forward Cedric Paquette (lower-body injury) will return to practice with the team next Monday.

Ducharme adds that Mike Hoffman (LBI) will start skating with the team next week and ideally begin practising the following week and defenceman Joel Edmundson (LBI) will likely resume practising the week after next.

He also says the team might start the season with eight defencemen until Edmundson returns, which would include rookie Kaiden Guhle and Sami Niku