The Montreal Canadiens have placed forwards Joel Armia and Mathieu Perreault on the injured reserve and they will both remain out until after the holiday break.

Armia, 28, has one goal and five points in 29 games this season for the Canadiens.

Perreault has three goals and an assist in 14 games played. He missed time earlier in the season due to eye surgery.

The Canadiens are scheduled to take on the New York Islanders on Monday. They will travel to New York Monday morning out of precaution due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the league.

Forward Artturi Lehkonen was placed in COVID-19 protocol Saturday.