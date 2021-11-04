Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme says that Jonathan Drouin is not yet 100 per cent and will not play against the New York Islanders.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Jonathan Drouin ne jouera pas ce soir. Alexander Romanov, de son côté, réintègrera l’alignement.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Jonathan Drouin will not be in the lineup tonight. Alexander Romanov will make a return to the blue line. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 4, 2021

Drouin was hit in the head on a shot from teammate Brett Kulak in the first period of Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. He immediately left the ice and went to the dressing room before being sent to the hospital for further evaluation. He returned to the arena later that night.

Ducharme adds that Drouin doesn't have a concussion but has a bruise from where the puck hit him in the head. Adam Brooks will draw into the lineup in place of Drouin.

The 26-year-old has two goals and seven points in 11 games this season.

In other lineup news, defenceman Alexander Romanov will draw back into the lineup after being scratched on Tuesday night against Detroit. The 21-year-old has a goal and an assist in 10 games this season.