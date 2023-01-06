Habs' Guhle out eight weeks; Gallagher, Monahan, Matheson still two weeks away

Habs still trying to strike balance between development, and accountability

The Montreal Canadiens will be without veteran forward Brendan Gallagher and rookie defenceman Kaiden Guhle for the near future as both are sidelined with injuries, the team announced on Friday.

Guhle, who hasn't played since Dec. 29, is out for a minimum of eight weeks with a lower-body injury while Gallagher is out for a least two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury Monday in a loss to the Nashville Predators.

The 20-year-old Guhle was selected 16th overall by the Habs in the 2020 NHL Draft and has scored two goals with 12 assists alongside a minus-14 rating over 36 games in his rookie season.

Gallagher, a 30-year-old veteran of 11 seasons, has four goals and five assists over 25 games in 2022-23.

In positive news, centre Sean Monahan and defenceman Mike Matheson, both sidelined since last month with lower-body injures, skated together on Friday morning and are progressing well, but will remain out for two more weeks, according to the club.

Playing in his first season in Montreal, the 28-year-old Matheson has one goal and five assists over 10 games and hasn't played since Dec. 17 with his injury.

Monahan, 28, is also playing his first season as a member of the Canadiens, scoring six goals and 11 assists over 25 games. He's been out of the lineup since Dec. 5.

The Habs currently sit last in the Atlantic Division with a 15-21-3 record over 39 games.