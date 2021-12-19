The Montreal Canadiens have added forward Laurent Dauphin to the NHL's COVID protocols.

The NHL and NHLPA decided to postpone the Canadiens' road trip to New York and New Jersey to a later date due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Roster update, and the latest on the Canadiens' next road trip.

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie will be unavailable for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings due to the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced.

#Caps forward TJ Oshie is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Oshie, 34, has four goals and seven assists in 14 games this season. He joins Nicklas Backstrom, Garnet Hathaway, and Evgeny Kuznetsov in the protocols.

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed forward Stefan Noesen in the COVID protocols, the team announced on Sunday.