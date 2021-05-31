Habs lead Leafs in Game 7 after two periods

By the Numbers: Leafs vs. Habs Game 7

Twenty minutes stand between the Montreal Canadiens and a massive comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After Brendan Gallagher opened the scoring for the Canadiens in the second period, Corey Perry deflected in a shot from Nick Suzuki on the power play to give Montreal a 2-0 lead over Toronto heading to the third period of Game 7.

The Leafs will start the third period on the power play as Joel Armia picked up an interference penalty with 0.2 seconds left in the third.

The Canadiens have 18 shots through two periods while the Leafs have 14.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe made a significant lineup change prior to puck drop, dropping forward Nick Foligno to the fourth line. Ramus Sandin drew into the lineup while Jake Muzzin sits with a groin injury.

Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena is taking place in front of 500 vaccinated Ontario healthcare workers.

The winner will go on to play the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.