Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme says that forward Mathieu Perreault will miss two to three weeks with an eye injury. 

Perreault, 33, has three goals and one assist in eight games this season for the Canadiens. He signed as a free agent on July 29. 

Adam Brooks will draw into the lineup Sunday to take Perreault's place against the Anaheim Ducks. Claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 25-year-old has appeared in one game with the Habs this season. 

Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher are game-time decisions against Ducks while backup goaltender Samuel Montembeault gets the start in net. 

 