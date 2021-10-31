Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme says that forward Mathieu Perreault will miss two to three weeks with an eye injury.

Dominique Ducharme annonce que Mathieu Perreault est blessé et manquera 2 à 3 semaines de jeu. Adam Brooks sera dans l'alignement à Anaheim.



Dominique Ducharme says that Mathieu Perreault will miss 2 to 3 weeks with an eye injury. Adam Brooks will be in the lineup in Anaheim. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2021

Perreault, 33, has three goals and one assist in eight games this season for the Canadiens. He signed as a free agent on July 29.

Adam Brooks will draw into the lineup Sunday to take Perreault's place against the Anaheim Ducks. Claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 25-year-old has appeared in one game with the Habs this season.

Ducharme confirme aussi que Montembeault sera devant le filet contre les Ducks, alors que Gallagher et Petry représentent des cas incertains.



Ducharme also confirms that Montembeault will get the start against the Ducks. Gallagher and Petry will be game-time decisions. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2021

Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher are game-time decisions against Ducks while backup goaltender Samuel Montembeault gets the start in net.