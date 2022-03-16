The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Mathieu Perreault on waivers, the team announced on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers also announced that they have placed forward Tyler Benson on waivers.

Perreault, 34, has played just 18 games with the Canadiens after signing a one year, $950,000 contract with the team in the offseason. He has registered three goals and two assists but has struggled to stay on the ice, missing time due to various injuries.

Benson 24, has played 29 games with the Oilers this season, recoding one goal and adding one assist. He was originally selected by Edmonton in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft

Mark Jankowski has cleared after being waived by the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. He has been assigned to the AHL's Rochester Americans.