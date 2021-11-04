Habs believe they can return to playoff picture with consistency

The Montreal Canadiens have assigned defenceman Mattias Norlinder to the AHL's Laval Rocket for conditioning purposes.

The 21-year-old recently starting practising with the team again after recovering from an injury he suffered during training camp.

Drafted in the third round (64th overall) by Montreal at the 2019 NHL Draft, the Swede has yet to make his NHL debut. He played one game for Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League this season before joining the Habs for camp.