The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday that defenceman Mattias Norlinder will be returning to Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League where he will continue his development for the remainder of the season.

The Canadiens as well as Norlinder and his agent agreed this is the best way for Norlinder to develop as a professional hockey player.

Norlinder, 21, was a third-round selection by the Canadiens in 2019.

The Kramfors, Sweden, native made is NHL debut this season and registered one assist in six games.