The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forwards Michael Pezzetta and Tyler Pitlick will not return to Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to upper-body injuries.

Les attaquants Michael Pezzetta et Tyler Pitlick ne reviendront pas au jeu ce soir (blessures au haut du corps).



Forwards Michael Pezzetta and Tyler Pitlick will not return tonight (upper-body injuries). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 27, 2022

Pezzetta, 24, has five goals and three assists in 43 games with the club this season.

Pitlick, 30, has dressed for just two games with the Canadiens after being acquired from the Calgary Flames as part of the return for Tyler Toffoli. In 26 games with the Flames and Habs this season, he has recorded two assists.