Gallagher 'just as hungry as ever' and glad to be back following Habs' win over Sens

MONTREAL — After suffering a 7-2 loss the night before, the Montreal Canadiens notched a 2-1 comeback win Saturday in the second game of a pre-season back-to-back with the Ottawa Senators.

Brendan Gallagher made his return to the ice, skating alongside Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli. Montreal’s top line produced both goals.

Down 1-0, Gallagher levelled the score for the Canadiens with an unassisted goal on the powerplay. The winger intercepted Josh Brown’s clearance and beat Anton Forsberg with a heavy wrist shot.

Suzuki got Montreal’s go-ahead goal early in the third . From the back of the net, Toffoli placed the puck in the slot where the centre took a blocker-side shot to give Montreal the 2-1 lead.

Forsberg played two periods, allowing one goal on 18 shots. Filip Gustavsson took over in the third period. He stopped four shots but gave up the game-winning goal.

The Senators opened the score for a second straight night. Tim Stützle redirected Evan Brannstrom’s shot past Cayden Primeau to give Ottawa a first-period lead.

Primeau played all three periods, making 19 saves on Ottawa’s 20 shots.

Laurent Dauphin was inches away from adding an insurance goal late in the third period. The puck bounced off the Montreal winger and slid all the way to the right post before being knocked away by Gustavsson.

Entering their final week of pre-season, the Canadiens head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Oct. 5. They return to Montreal to host the Sens once again on Oct. 7.

The Senators return to Ottawa to host the Maple Leafs on Oct. 4 before finishing their pre-season in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.