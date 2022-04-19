Canadiens' Byron (LBI) will not return vs. Wild

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Paul Byron ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (blessure au bas du corps).



Byron played 4:41 and did not register a point before leaving the action.

The 32-year-old has appeared in 26 games this season for the Canadiens and posted four goals with three assists.

Byron is in his seventh season in Montreal and has also played with the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres over the course of his 520 game NHL career.