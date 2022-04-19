6m ago
Canadiens' Byron (LBI) will not return vs. Wild
Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Byron played 4:41 and did not register a point before leaving the action.
The 32-year-old has appeared in 26 games this season for the Canadiens and posted four goals with three assists.Byron is in his seventh season in Montreal and has also played with the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres over the course of his 520 game NHL career.