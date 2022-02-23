The Montreal Canadiens announced that Paul Byron will not return to tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Just over three minutes into the first period, Byron took a hit from Sabres defenceman Mattias Samuelsson that left him with a bloody right nostril. He went to the bench and left the game shortly after. 

The 32-year-old missed the first half of the season after having off-season hip surgery. He played in his 500th game on Feb. 17 in a 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues. 

He has a goal and an assist in eight games this season.  