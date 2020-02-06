2h ago
Habs place D Weber on IR with LBI
The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Shea Weber on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will miss at least one week.
TSN.ca Staff
Head coach Claude Julien says Weber's injury happened in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils and that he is experiencing swelling in the affected area. Julien also says it wasn't due to a blocked shot.
In 55 games this season, Weber has 13 goals and 34 points. The Habs' captain was the team representative at the NHL All-Star game in St. Louis, where he won the hardest shot competition.