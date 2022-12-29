The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Paul Byron and goaltender Cayden Primeau in the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced on Wednesday.

Byron and Primeau join forwards Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli , defencemen Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman, and goaltender Jake Allen in the COVID protocol. Goaltending coach Eric Raymond is also in the COVID protocol.

Byron, 32, has not played a game this season as he continues to recover from offseason surgery on his hip

Primeau, 22, has played three games with the Habs this season, registering a 1-2-0 record with a 3.65 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.