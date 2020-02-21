7m ago
Habs recall D Alzner on emergency basis
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Karl Alzner from their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, on an emergency basis.
TSN.ca Staff
Alzner will join the team in Ottawa ahead of their game against the Senators Saturday night.
The 31-year-old Alzner has a goal and 11 assists in 52 games for the Rocket this season.