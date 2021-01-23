The Montreal Canadiens announced they have recalled veteran forward Corey Perry from the taxi squad. He will be available for tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Les Canadiens ont annoncé avoir rappelé l’attaquant Corey Perry de l’escouade de réserve. Perry sera disponible pour le match de ce soir à VAN.



The Canadiens announced they recalled Corey Perry from the team’s Taxi Squad. Perry will be available for tonight’s game in VAN. pic.twitter.com/NWjYC5DUXa — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 23, 2021

Forwards Joel Armia (concussion) and Paul Byron (lower-body) did not practise Friday.

Perry, 35 will likely take Armia’s spot on the third line. The Canadiens lines from the Jan.22 practice were as follows:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi – Perry*

Frolik* - Evans - Lehkonen

Poehling

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete - Fleury

Price

Allen

Lindgren

Perry signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Canadiens in the off-season. He played last season with the Dallas Stars, recording five goals and 16 assists.

Armia, 27, was injured late in Thursday’s 7-3 win over the Canucks after he was hit in the head by defenceman Tyler Myers. The former Sabres first-round pick has scored five points in five games this season.

Byron, 31, also left Thursday’s contest after taking a slapshot off the foot from teammate Shea Weber. The Ottawa native has recorded two assists in five games this season.​