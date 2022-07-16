The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Rem Pitlick to a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old played in 66 games last season split between the Minnesota Wild and Canadiens, scoring 15 goals and registering 37 points.

Pitlick was taken 76th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2016 NHL Draft, and made his debut with the team in the 2018-19 season. He was claimed off waivers by the Wild heading into the 2021-22 season, and was again selected off waivers by the Canadiens midway through last season. Pitlick used consistent playing time in Montreal and Minnesota to record career highs in every major statistical category.

He played last season under a one-year, $917,831 contract.

The Ottawa native has 15 goals and 39 points in 77 career NHL games.

More to come.