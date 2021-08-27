The Montreal Canadiens and forward Ryan Poehling have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension.

For the first year of the deal, Poehling's two-way deal will see him earn $750,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL. He will receive $750,000 in the second year (one-way).

The 22-year-old led the AHL's Laval Rocket with 25 points in 28 games last season. He had career-highs in goals (11), assists (14) and points in his second year of professional hockey.

Drafted in the first round (25th overall) by Montreal at the 2017 NHL Draft, Poehling spent three seasons in the NCAA with St. Cloud State. He also participated in two World Junior Championships with the United States, including winning tournament MVP and best forward in 2019.

In 28 career NHL games with the Habs, he has four goals and one assist.