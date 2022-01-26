'Let's talk hockey': Ducharme getting tired of answering questions about Price's rehab

The Montreal Canadiens placed defenceman Sami Niku on waivers on Wednesday.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Brett Connolly (CHI) and Sami Niku (MTL). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 26, 2022

The 25-year-old from Finland has six assists this season with the Habs, his first in Montreal after joining the team on a one-year deal in September.

Niku spent the first four seasons of his career with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring two goals and eight assists over 54 games.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly was also placed on waivers.