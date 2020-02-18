Canadiens send defenceman Scandella to Blues for picks

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Marco Scandella to St. Louis on Tuesday for the Blues' second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

Scandella has 12 points (4-8) in 51 games this season.

The Blues also placed defenceman Jay Bouwmeester on long-term injured reserve and assigned defenceman Niko Mikkola to AHL San Antonio.