1h ago
Canadiens send defenceman Scandella to Blues for picks
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Marco Scandella to St. Louis on Tuesday for the Blues' second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.
Scandella has 12 points (4-8) in 51 games this season.
The Blues also placed defenceman Jay Bouwmeester on long-term injured reserve and assigned defenceman Niko Mikkola to AHL San Antonio.